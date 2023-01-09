Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: SC extends till Feb 17 house arrest of Navlakha

The top court had on November 18 ordered that Navlakha be placed under house arrest "without fail" within 24 hours and ordered some additional security measures to be put in place at the building where the activist will be kept under house arrest.



Alleging that Navlakha's medical report issued by the Jaslok hospital was "vitiated", the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said proper treatment was given to him whenever required and his condition was manageable within the premises of Taloja central jail.



On November 15, the top court had cleared the hurdle for the release of Navlakha from Taloja prison by waiving the requirement of a solvency certificate for availing the benefit of house arrest.



The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which the police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.