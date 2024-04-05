Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: SC grants bail to activist Shoma Kanti Sen

The Supreme Court on Friday, 5 April, granted bail to academic activist Shoma Kanti Sen, who was arrested in June 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih directed that she be released on bail on such conditions as the special court may consider fit and proper.

It said the conditions shall include that Sen shall not leave the state of Maharashtra without the permission of the special court.

"The appellant (Sen) shall inform the investigation officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about the address where she shall reside during the period she remains enlarged on bail," the bench said while pronouncing the order.

It said she shall use only one mobile phone number during the bail period and share it with the investigating officer.

"The appellant shall also ensure that the mobile remains active and charged round the clock so that she remains constantly accessible throughout the period she remains enlarged on bail," it said.