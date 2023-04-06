Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Special NIA court rejects activist Gautam Navlakha's bail plea

A special NIA court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.



Last month, the Bombay High Court had quashed the earlier order passed by the special judge and directed him to rehear Navlakha's bail plea.



The HC had said the special court's order did not contain an analysis of the evidence relied upon by the prosecution.



On Thursday, Special Judge Rajesh Katariya denied Navlakha bail after hearing the submissions afresh.