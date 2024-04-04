Elon Musk activates Community Notes in India ahead of elections

Elon Musk on Thursday, 4 April said that his X platform has activated the Community Notes feature -- a user-based fact-checking program -- in India, as the country prepares for general elections.

Musk-owned social media platform also welcomed new contributors in India for its community notes feature.

“Community Notes now active in India,” wrote the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

The company said that its first contributors in the country "are joining today, and we’ll be expanding over time”.

“As always, we’ll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view,” said the X platform.

Community Notes now has contributors in 69 countries around the world.

“We’re adding more regularly,” said the Musk-run platform.