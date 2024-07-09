Elon Musk again rakes up EVM issue before US elections, X users not convinced

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, 9 July, again raked up the electronic voting machine (EVM) issue before the US presidential elections in November, vouching for paper ballots and in-person voting mechanisms.

In a post on X social media platform, the tech billionaire said, “EVMs and anything mailed in is too risky”.

“We should mandate paper ballots and in-person voting only,” said the X owner, displaying some US-based news stories about EVMs.

However, not many X users supported his theory.

“On the contrary, paper ballots are easily manipulated through booth capturing. EVMs with factory-embedded programmes cannot be hacked easily and must be used,” said an X user.

In an earlier post, Musk claimed that when combined with main-in ballots, the system is “designed” to make it impossible to prove fraud.