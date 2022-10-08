Elon Musk calls Trump's 'Truth Social' app a 'Trumpet' and 'right-wing echo chamber'

"But I think it's important that people have a maximally trusted and inclusive means of exchanging ideas and that it should be as trusted and transparent as possible."

In the past, Musk has said if he bought Twitter he would lift the company's ban on Trump and other users -- an effort that could make 'Truth Social' irrelevant for the former President. Though, Trump has said in the past he won't return to Twitter, even if he is allowed back on.

Trump launched 'Truth Social' after he was banned from Twitter following the January 6 siege on the Capitol.