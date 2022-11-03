Elon Musk to cut half of Twitter's workforce: Report

Twitter Boss Elon Musk is likely to eliminate half of the micro-blogging platform's workforce to cut costs and more details on how many people might be impacted have started to emerge, a media report said.

Musk met his advisors, including former PayPal executive David Sacks, to finalise a plan to fire about 3,800 workers, the Verge quoted its deputy editor Alex Heath as saying in the report.

According to an earlier report, Musk was planning to cut 3,700 employees and the impacted people could receive 60 days of compensation.