Elvish Yadav to be produced in court on 27 Mar in Sagar Thakur assault case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav will be produced in a Gurgaon (Gurugram) court next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, the police said on Thursday.

The court of judicial magistrate first class, Harsh Kumar, fixed Yadav's appearance on 27 March on the application of his production warrant filed by the police, they added.

Sector 53 SHO (station house officer) Rajender Kumar said the police had filed an application in the court on Wednesday seeking Yadav’s production warrant in the case. On 8 March, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur, throwing him on the ground and then slapping him. After the incident, Thakur approached the police and filed a complaint against Yadav and others at Sector 53 police station.