Elvish Yadav to be produced in court on 27 Mar in Sagar Thakur assault case
On 8 March, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur, throwing him on the ground and then slapping him
YouTuber Elvish Yadav will be produced in a Gurgaon (Gurugram) court next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, the police said on Thursday.
The court of judicial magistrate first class, Harsh Kumar, fixed Yadav's appearance on 27 March on the application of his production warrant filed by the police, they added.
Sector 53 SHO (station house officer) Rajender Kumar said the police had filed an application in the court on Wednesday seeking Yadav’s production warrant in the case. On 8 March, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur, throwing him on the ground and then slapping him. After the incident, Thakur approached the police and filed a complaint against Yadav and others at Sector 53 police station.
"The court sent the order to the jail authority in Noida. Yadav will be produced by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Gurugram court on 27 March and then Gurugram police will take him on remand for questioning,” SHO Kumar said.
Earlier, Yadav was issued two notices by Gurgaon Police to join the investigation, but failed to turn up. Meanwhile, he shared a video online in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar. He later shared another video from his social media handle and apologised.
He also shared a photo with Thakur through his social media handle and wrote "bhaichara (brotherhood) on top" in the caption.
Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party, officials said.