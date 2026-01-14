Embracing the flames: Lohri’s enduring legacy of harvest and heroism

As the chill of winter begins to wane in Northern India, the crackling bonfires of Lohri light up the night sky, symbolising not just the triumph of longer days but a deeper cultural resilience.

On this 13 January 2026—a day when families across Punjab, Haryana, and beyond gather around flames to sing, dance, and share sweets—it’s worth pausing to reflect on Lohri’s roots.

Far from a mere seasonal marker, this festival weaves together agrarian traditions, legendary valour, and a subtle reminder of communal harmony in an era often marked by division. In a nation grappling with identity politics, Lohri stands as a quiet testament to shared histories that transcend religious boundaries.



The Essence of Lohri: Marking Winter’s Retreat



Lohri, a cherished winter folk festival among Dogra and Punjabi communities, is celebrated primarily in Northern India with an infectious zeal that heralds the end of the harsh cold. Its significance is multifaceted, linking it to the Duggar (Jammu) and Punjab regions through age-old legends and customs.

Many believe it commemorates the passing of the winter solstice, signaling the sun’s northward journey and the promise of warmer, longer days.

Observed on the eve of Maghi, Lohri effectively bids farewell to winter while welcoming the agricultural renewal that follows.

At its core, Lohri is an agrarian celebration, tied to the harvest of rabi crops like wheat and sugarcane. Farmers offer the first yields—popcorn, rewri (sesame sweets), and gajak (jaggery treats)—to the fire as a gesture of gratitude to the sun god and the earth.

But beyond the rituals, Lohri embodies a spirit of renewal. In today’s fast-paced world, where climate change disrupts traditional farming cycles, this festival urges us to reconnect with nature’s rhythms. It’s a poignant op-ed moment: as urban India drifts from its rural heritage, Lohri’s bonfires remind us that progress need not erase our foundational ties to the land.



The Legend of Dullah Bhati: Punjab’s Robin Hood and Protector



No discussion of Lohri is complete without invoking the tale of Rai Abdullah Khan Bhati, better known as Dullah Bhati—a figure whose heroism echoes through the festival’s songs and stories. This proud son of Punjab, a legendary rebel during the Mughal era under Emperor Akbar, is remembered as a protector of women and a defiant warrior against tyranny.