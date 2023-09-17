Eminent writer Gita Mehta, sister of CM Naveen Patnaik, breathes her last in Delhi

Eminent author and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's elder sister Gita Mehta died at her Delhi residence on Saturday due to old age ailments.

She was 80, and is survived by her son. Her publisher husband Sonny Mehta had predeceased her.

An eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist, Gita Mehta was the elder sister of Naveen Patnaik and businessman Prem Patnaik.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she studied in India and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

She has penned books including 'Karma Cola', 'Snake and Ladders', 'A River Sutra', 'Raj' and 'The Eternal Ganesha'.

Mehta, sources said, was very close to her younger brother Naveen Patnaik.