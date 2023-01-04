Employees of three state-owned power companies go on strike against privatisation of distribution and supply

Thousands of employees of three state-owned power companies went on a 72-hour strike on Wednesday to protest against the privatisation of power firms even as the government invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), a leader from the employees' union said.



The government has asked the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to ensure normal supply of electricity in the state.



Thousands of employees of the three companies were participating in the strike which started from midnight, Krushna Bhoir, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation, told PTI.



The protest was going on peacefully across the state, he said, adding the protesting employees were sitting in pandals erected outside their establishments.