Employees opting for UPS can switch back to NPS, with riders

Employees who opt for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) can switch back to the National Pension System (NPS) one year before retirement or three months before opting for voluntary retirement, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh on Wednesday released the CCS (Implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension Scheme) Rules, 2025, enabling Central government employees to make a choice between the NPS and the newly introduced UPS.

The UPS rules clearly spell out how employees can enrol themselves as subscribers and exercise their option for benefits, the minister said after releasing the document during the 14th Pension Adalat held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Alongside the notification of the new rules, Singh also released a short film addressing frequently asked questions on the UPS, aimed at clarifying key aspects of the scheme for employees and pensioners.

The minister said the notification marks an important step in giving central government staff greater flexibility, and noted that employees will have a two-week window to exercise their option between NPS and UPS.

To ensure wider awareness, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has planned an extensive outreach drive.

According to officials, the CCS (Implementation of UPS under NPS) Rules, 2025 — notified on September 2 — cover a wide range of issues. For employees joining UPS, the rules spell out how they can enrol and exercise their option in a clear manner, the statement said.