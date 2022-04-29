Encounter in Delhi: Wanted criminal held, 4 flee

"Sangram and his associates were asked to surrender but after seeing the policemen they opened fire at the police team. In retaliation we also launched a counter attack in which Sangram suffered a gun wound in his leg. He was finally overpowered while his accomplices managed to flee," said the police official.



Sangram is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kashganj. He is wanted in a number of criminal cases. For the past few months, theft and burglary cases had increased in South Delhi, Sangram and his aides were involved in them, said the police.