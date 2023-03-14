End of a bromance: Why Pak Army's top brass fell out of love with Imran

"And to top it all, Khan completely wrote off his opposition parties, their existence and centred his focus on putting them behind bars without the understanding of right of wrong, just of unjust, legal or illegal. He refused to talk to them, to create an understanding in the parliament. And he kept his eyes closed on the wrongdoings of his own party members," he added.



Khan's shortcomings, specifically in view of serious reservations and concerns shared by friendly countries, are considered as one of the reasons why the military establishment decided to take a step back from supporting and as many term as "spoon feeding" him in managing the government.



"It is also believed that Khan also created a division within the military establishment as the extended support of General Bajwa and ISI chief Faiz Hameed, were not appreciated by the institution at large, who felt that the institution had fallen down from its position, only to support him," said Javed Siddique, senior analyst.