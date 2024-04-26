End of campaigning hits differently in Kerala with ‘Kalashakottu’

Elections are truly considered a jamboree in the southernmost state of Kerala. Unlike other states, the last day of campaigning ends on a different note in Kerala with contestants and members of all political coalitions coming to face off each other for the last two hours in every town’s main junction in a highly charged environment where there is high-spirited sloganeering and beating of drums. All of this ends at 6.00 pm, which is when campaigning has to end on the last day.

This is referred to as ‘Kottikalasam’ or ‘Kalashakottu’ and the point of it is to outdo all your opponents at the city centre with whatever you can manage. Festoons, percussion music, loudspeaker announcements, and impromptu dancing and, of course, party flags mark Kalashakottu.

Everyone comes on modified trucks and jeeps blaring party songs sung to the tune of popular Malayalam songs, percussion teams and party workers perched atop cranes and cap tops. High visibility is the aim.