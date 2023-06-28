Endangered Indian skimmers breed at Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary

The Bihar Forest department has discovered the first breeding site of endangered Indian skimmers — also known as Indian scissors bill (Rynchops albicollis) birds — in the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary (VGDS), in Bhagalpur district, an official said.

Seven Indian skimmers, an endangered bird species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list, were spotted in VGDS, Bhagalpur, last month, the official said "This is for the first time that the breeding site of rare Indian skimmers has been discovered in Bihar. There were a total of four eggs… one was destroyed because of the weather conditions, but currently, three chicks have been hatched.

"The hatching took place after an incubation period of 20 to 30 days. We have further increased the protection measures so that they get a safe ground. Officials are monitoring them round the clock", Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, P K Gupta told PTI on Wednesday.