Enforcement and education is key rather than airbags, say IRF experts on road safety

"Back in 2015, as part of the UN decade of action for Road Safety, we had pledged to reduce the number of road deaths by the year 2020. However, all these years we continued to do piecemeal efforts. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data of 2020 shows that, more than 64 per cent of road fatalities happen with the Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs Pedestrians + Bicyclists + 2-Wheelers). The same data also shows that the VRU's share in the fatalities has been on a constant rise over the past five years. VRU's share in road fatalities has moved from 47 per cent in 2016 to 49 per cent in 2017, 55 per cent in 2018 and 57 per cent in 2019." said K K Kapila, President, Emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF) working for better and safer roads worldwide.



"On the contrary, car occupant fatalities have constantly declined, from 18 per cent in 2016 to 13.6 per cent in 2020. In fact, in Delhi, India's high vehicle density capital, VRU fatalities account for a whopping 89 per cent, while fatalities of car inmates are about 5 per cent. Contrastingly, while cars have been mandated with 10 different safety regulations in the last two years, we hardly have any strong regulatory measures focused to reduce VRU fatalities" he said.