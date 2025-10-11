ED arrests Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 10 October, arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, chief financial officer (CFO) at Reliance Power Ltd and a close aide of industrialist Anil Ambani, in connection with a high-profile money laundering investigation involving a fake bank guarantee case tied to the ADA Group.

Pal was taken into custody after being questioned at the ED’s Delhi office and is expected to be produced before a judicial authority. The investigation centers around alleged financial misconduct by the ADA Group, formerly headed by Anil Ambani, and involves companies linked to Yes Bank.

The ED has alleged that Anil Ambani and associated entities under the Reliance Group were involved in a massive Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud. This arrest adds a significant development to the ongoing probe into one of India’s most closely watched corporate financial cases.