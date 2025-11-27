ED arrests WinZO founders over money laundering charges

According to the ED, the company continues to hold around Rs 43 crore of players’ funds, which, under government regulations, should have been refunded following the Union government’s ban on real-money gaming. During the operations, authorities seized mobile phones, laptops, and voluminous data backups from company premises, while eight bank accounts with balances of Rs 18.57 crore have been frozen.

A spokesperson for WinZO responded, stating, “Our focus remains on protecting our users and ensuring a secure, trustworthy experience,” asserting that the company continues to comply with applicable laws.

The ED’s probe comes amid mounting concerns over the handling of user funds in the online gaming ecosystem, with over Rs 30 crore still reportedly trapped in escrow accounts, awaiting refund to gamers and customers even after the government’s ban.

With the spotlight firmly on the gaming giants, investigators are meticulously combing through records and digital evidence, seeking to unravel the complex web of financial transactions and ensure accountability for millions of affected players across the country.

With IANS inputs