Enforcement Directorate lied about insulin requirement for Kejriwal: Atishi

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi Monday, 22 April, alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "lied" in court about consulting specialists from AIIMS over whether chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, a diabetic, needs insulin.

Kejriwal had on Friday moved a fresh plea seeking consultation with his physician for 15 minutes every day and administration of insulin in jail.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The ED lied in court and said specialists from AIIMS were consulted and they have said that no insulin is needed and have also formulated a diet chart for Kejriwal."