ED opens money-laundering probe into Jharkhand recruitment exam irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened an investigation into alleged irregularities in several Jharkhand recruitment examinations, with a particular focus on the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JSSC-CGL), officials said on Monday.

The central agency has taken cognisance of a First Information Report registered by the Jharkhand Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along with other complaints, to initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is expected to examine whether any proceeds of crime were generated through the alleged manipulation of recruitment examinations, including claims of question paper leaks.

The development comes amid an intensifying student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment conducted by state agencies. The protest entered its 16th day on Monday, with students demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).