ED opens money-laundering probe into Jharkhand recruitment exam irregularities
The agency acted on a state CID case and other complaints as students prepared to march towards the assembly
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened an investigation into alleged irregularities in several Jharkhand recruitment examinations, with a particular focus on the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JSSC-CGL), officials said on Monday.
The central agency has taken cognisance of a First Information Report registered by the Jharkhand Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along with other complaints, to initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED is expected to examine whether any proceeds of crime were generated through the alleged manipulation of recruitment examinations, including claims of question paper leaks.
The development comes amid an intensifying student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment conducted by state agencies. The protest entered its 16th day on Monday, with students demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The protesters have refused to end their agitation despite the state government claiming that it has accepted “98 per cent of the demands”. They are scheduled to march towards the state assembly on Monday to press for an independent investigation and reforms in the recruitment process.
The controversy also triggered a major shake-up at the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Sunday, when all three of its serving members resigned.
Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad submitted their resignations after being summoned by the state CID for questioning over alleged recruitment examination irregularities, including suspected paper leaks.
Bhattacharya is the wife of senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya.
The ED investigation adds another layer to the widening scrutiny of Jharkhand’s recruitment system as the continuing protests increase pressure on the state government and examination authorities.
With PTI inputs