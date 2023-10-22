Engineers develop new tunnelling method for Kashmir rail link project

Faced with a tricky terrain in the Himalayas, engineers of the Indian Railways have developed a new tunnelling method to complete the construction of Tunnel-1 on the 111-km-long Katra-Banihal section of the Kashmir rail link project.

The 3.2-km-long single tube tunnel, located at the foot of the Trikuta Hills in the Katra-Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, has been described as the most difficult section of the project.

“We have innovatively developed (I)-TM as Himalayan tunnelling method for tunnelling through the Himalayan geology to build tunnels in Jammu and Kashmir,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said recently.

Explaining the new tunnelling method, a senior railway engineer said it involved providing pre-excavation support measures to tackle the "flowing conditions" encountered while excavating the tunnel.

The railways also changed the alignment of the rail line to ensure that only a small portion passes through the tricky terrain, which the engineers had described as the worst conditions ever encountered in building tunnels anywhere in the country.