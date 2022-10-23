English gives Indians an edge in global market, but disparities are stark

While China's working-age population has been declining for a decade, India's growing population - which is set to surpass China's next year - is young; more than half of Indians are below 30. Meanwhile, on both sides of the Atlantic are high-profile business and political leaders of Indian origin. In particular, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have produced a strong pipeline of talent for Silicon Valley, the article said.



Yet while Indians at the top of the pyramid are thriving, it is not the case all round. In August, India's overall urban unemployment rate was 9.6 per cent. The situation is much starker among young people (more than 25 per cent were recorded as unemployed in the second quarter of 2021) and graduates (almost 18 per cent early this year), and is particularly acute among women.



Husain Haqqani and Aparna Pande of the Hudson Institute wrote in an article for The Hill, "But, by and large, Western hopes of a modern, fast-growing, prosperous and free market-oriented India have not been realized at the pace predicted by some in the first few years of the 21st century. India's current rate of economic growth is woefully inadequate for India's domestic goals as well as the objective of becoming a serious rival to global economic juggernaut, China. The latter makes India's economic policies a strategic concern for U.S. policymakers".



Husain Haqqani is director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute. He served as Pakistan's ambassador to the U.S. from 2008 to 2011.



The U.S. has, for years, hoped to assist India's rise as a way of checking China's growing power. But even though India is the world's fastest growing major economy, its economic policies continue to disappoint American, European and Japanese officials and investors, the article said.