Enhanced rainfall likely over NW & Central India from Monday: IMD

Under the influence of a trough from west Rajasthan & neighbourhood to Gangetic West Bengal in lower levels, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha; isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh during next five days, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh till June 29; Vidarbha during June 26-29 and over East Madhya Pradesh during June 27-29.



Meanwhile, in continuation of the already heavy rainfall the region is receiving, an intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue along the west coast during next five days.