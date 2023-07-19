Enough of 'Mann ki Baat', time for 'Manipur ki Baat': Derek O' Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation, saying he should speak on the issue in both Houses of Parliament.

It is time for "Manipur ki Baat" instead of "Mann ki Baat", he said in a tweet, a day before the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

O'Brien's remarks come on a day when a five-member TMC delegation landed in Imphal to take stock of the situation in the strife-torn state.