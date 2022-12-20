ENPO reaffirms call to boycott Nagaland assembly polls over statehood demand

Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has reaffirmed its call to boycott the 2023 assembly elections in the northeastern state if the Centre does not fulfill its demand for a separate state of 'Frontier Nagaland'.

The apex tribal body of the region convened an emergency central executive council meeting in Tuensang on Monday after the recent visit of a three-member Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) fact-finding team to study the demand.

"We reaffirm our August 26, 2022 resolution to abstain from any central or state elections till our demand for a separate state is met," ENPO president R Tsapikiu Sangtam told PTI.