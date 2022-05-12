Ensure social justice in judges' appointment, Tamil Nadu CM urges PM, CJI

This is because they would provide wider perspectives, since the group of judges would naturally interpret and enforce law based on their multi various backgrounds, Stalin reasoned.



"I am of the firm view that all states must find proportional representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court. It will then truly reflect the diverse nature of Indian society in its various dimensions," he said and requested for the inclusion of this requirement to maintain social diversity and social justice in the appointment of High Court and Supreme Court Judges in the Memorandum of Procedure to appoint Judges and follow the same in true letter and spirit.



Another issue in which the federal character of the nation must be reflected in the judicial branch, is the establishment of permanent regional Benches of the Supreme Court. While there are 25 high courts across the nation, it is seen from data that the number of appeals being filed in the Supreme Court is more from states around the NCR region than states located further away from Delhi.



Wondering what the impediment could be in making the official language of other states as the official language of the High Courts, in addition to English, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu had already brought out standard books on law in Tamil.



"Moreover as a language that is both Classical and a vibrant modern language it would be perfectly suitable to use Tamil in the High Court. Further, making law and justice comprehensible to the common man in the court proceedings is essential in the justice delivery system," he said.