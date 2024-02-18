Ensure timely arrival of passengers' baggage after landing: BCAS tells airlines

Regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed airlines to ensure that all baggage of passengers are delivered within 30 minutes of landing of a flight at an airport.

The directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to seven scheduled airlines also comes against the backdrop of delays in passengers getting their baggage after landing of a flight.

An official statement on Sunday said that BCAS has asked the airlines to implement the required measures to ensure timely delivery of baggage by February 26.