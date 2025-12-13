Environmentalist flags rising pollution in Kolkata’s Maidan
Air quality at the heritage site has hit alarming levels, at times worse than Delhi’s, with the AQI touching 342 — in the “very poor” to “hazardous” range
Environmental concerns are mounting in Kolkata as noted activist Somendra Mohan Ghosh has sounded an alarm over sharply rising air pollution levels in the city’s green and heritage heart — particularly around the Victoria Memorial and the Maidan.
In a letter addressed to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the West Bengal Environment Department, Ghosh warned that the Maidan — often described as Kolkata’s lungs — is gasping under severe pollution stress, worsened by large-scale Metro Rail construction near the iconic Victoria Memorial.
Recent air quality readings at the heritage site have reached disturbing highs, at times eclipsing pollution levels in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly touched 342, placing the area firmly in the “very poor” to “hazardous” category.
Ghosh attributed the surge to a toxic mix of factors: biomass burning in and around the Maidan, unchecked metro construction lacking eco-friendly safeguards, rising vehicular emissions, and the widespread use of coal and firewood by roadside food stalls near the Esplanade bus stand.
Calling for urgent intervention, the environmentalist urged authorities to adopt immediate corrective measures. These include regular water sprinkling around the Victoria Memorial to suppress dust, enforcing green construction practices at metro sites, and restricting the movement of old diesel vehicles on the Maa flyover near the monument.
“It is critical that authorities act without delay to rein in pollution levels and safeguard public health,” Ghosh wrote.
The situation remains grim across the city. On Friday night, AQI levels stayed above 300 at several locations. Victoria Memorial recorded an AQI of 355 at 10 pm, while Jadavpur registered 311 — both firmly within the hazardous range. Earlier in the day, Ballygunge and Fort William also crossed the 300 mark.
Data shows the city’s air quality has been steadily worsening, with AQI peaking at 385 on December 11 and 378 the following day.
Speaking to IANS on Saturday, Ghosh pointed to metro construction as a major contributor to the crisis. He cited excavation dust, uncovered soil being transported in open trucks, traffic diversions that worsen congestion, and construction debris as key drivers behind dangerous spikes in PM2.5 and PM10 levels.
“General construction activity, combined with persistent issues like trash burning, is severely degrading Kolkata’s air,” he said. “Doctors are already reporting a rise in respiratory ailments. Prolonged exposure to high PM2.5 and PM10 levels significantly increases the risk of lung disease and cancer.”
As pollution clouds thicken over the Maidan and Victoria Memorial, environmentalists warn that without swift and coordinated action, Kolkata’s most cherished open spaces could become enduring health hazards rather than sanctuaries.
With IANS inputs
