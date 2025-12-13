Environmentalist flags rising pollution in Kolkata’s Maidan

Environmental concerns are mounting in Kolkata as noted activist Somendra Mohan Ghosh has sounded an alarm over sharply rising air pollution levels in the city’s green and heritage heart — particularly around the Victoria Memorial and the Maidan.

In a letter addressed to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the West Bengal Environment Department, Ghosh warned that the Maidan — often described as Kolkata’s lungs — is gasping under severe pollution stress, worsened by large-scale Metro Rail construction near the iconic Victoria Memorial.

Recent air quality readings at the heritage site have reached disturbing highs, at times eclipsing pollution levels in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly touched 342, placing the area firmly in the “very poor” to “hazardous” category.

Ghosh attributed the surge to a toxic mix of factors: biomass burning in and around the Maidan, unchecked metro construction lacking eco-friendly safeguards, rising vehicular emissions, and the widespread use of coal and firewood by roadside food stalls near the Esplanade bus stand.

Calling for urgent intervention, the environmentalist urged authorities to adopt immediate corrective measures. These include regular water sprinkling around the Victoria Memorial to suppress dust, enforcing green construction practices at metro sites, and restricting the movement of old diesel vehicles on the Maa flyover near the monument.