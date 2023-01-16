EOW files supplementary charge sheet in Rs 200 Cr extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Fernandez, not named as an accused in the main case, also appeared before the court. She is an accused in the money laundering probe related to the alleged scam.



The fresh supplementary charge sheet, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik, also said police have recorded the statements of several people including those of Bollywood actors Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.



The court is likely to decide on whether to take cognizance of the charge sheet on Tuesday.



Irani was arrested by the EOW of Delhi Police in November, 2022.