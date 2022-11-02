EOW to probe charges against firm owned by wife of ex-U'khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's aide

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, have alleged that Dehradun-based Social Mutual Benefit Company Limited, owned by the wife of Rawat's former advisor K S Panwar, got bank accounts opened in the names of thousands of people fraudulently between 2017 and 2020, and converted black money into white.



They have also claimed that Panwar quit as the firm's director after being appointed as the chief minister's advisor and made his wife the director of the company.



Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan said on Tuesday that the probe in the matter has been handed over to the EOW and further action will be taken on the basis of its report.