Congress asks what advice Modi took from Epstein after ‘dancing and singing in Israel’

PM Narendra Modi’s troubles appear far from over. Even as the controversy over the now-withdrawn UGC Equity Law continues to simmer, a fresh political storm has erupted—this time triggered by references to the Prime Minister’s name in the second tranche of the Epstein files, delivering a big jolt to the carefully cultivated Brand Modi.

The latest batch of documents, released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on 30 January, runs into over 3.5 million pages and includes nearly 2,000 videos and 180,000 images linked to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein — an American human trafficker, child sex offender, serial rapist, and financier who died by suicide on 10 August, 2019.

Among the released documents is an email dated 9 July 2017, in which Epstein allegedly wrote: “The Indian Prime Minister Modi took advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US President. They had met a few weeks ago. IT WORKED!”

It is worth recalling here that Modi did meet then US President Donald Trump in Washington on 25–26 June, 2017, and went on a historic visit to Israel on 4 July 2017—the first by an Indian Prime Minister.

Congress argued that this chronology lends weight to questions raised by the email, calling the alleged reference “shameful for India”.