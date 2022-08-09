Equity mutual funds schemes experience sharp fall in July

"July seems to be month where investors has taken some profits off as markets went up, the net sales in equity has plummeted to Rs 8,898 crore Vs. Rs 15,497 crore, momentum was coming down all through last few months as the markets were correcting but July was a steep fall and excluding SIP numbers, we might have witnessed actual net negative sales in July," Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC, said.



According to him, even the hybrid category has slowed down with both dip on gross sales and higher redemptions.



"We are seeing markets recovering and FII returning although early days to say that this trend will be consistent but if it is then I hope for the retail investors confidence return once again," Chaturvedi added.