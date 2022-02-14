Erratic weather in J&K, Ladakh for next 48 hours

Weather remained fair and generally sunny in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the MeT department forecast erratic weather during the next 48 hours.



A MeT department statement said: "Weather likely to remain erratic (generally cloudy and sunshine at times) during February 15 to 21 with possibility of brief spell of light rain/snow (over higher reaches) at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir during February 15 (night), 16, 18 and 19.