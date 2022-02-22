Escalation of tension along Russia-Ukraine border matter of deep concern: India at UN

We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation.



"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine Monday night.