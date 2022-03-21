Evacuation of students from Ukraine mammoth exercise, considering their future studies, SC told

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal on Monday told the Supreme Court that the central government is considering the issue of further studies of over 20,000 medical students, who have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.



Venugopal submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana that a mammoth task has been successfully completed by the central government and 22,500 students from the country and other nationalities have been brought back. He further added that the government is examining the issue of their further studies. The Chief Justice took on record that the government was considering the representation made with regard to future studies of the students.



Petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari submitted that the education of students should not be hampered and they should be allowed to continue studies in India. After a brief submission in the matter, the top court closed the two petitions.



Besides Tiwari, Fathima Ahana, a student from National Medical University in Odessa, Ukraine had moved the court seeking a direction to the Centre to evacuate the Indian students from Ukraine.