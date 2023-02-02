Eventually Article 21 of Constitution triumphed: Chidambaram on Kappan's release from jail

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday expressed happiness that "eventually Article 21 of the Constitution has triumphed" as Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail after over two years.

Article 21 of the Constitution deals with the right to protection of life and personal liberty.

Kappan was released from Lucknow district jail Thursday morning, a day after the sureties required for his bail were submitted in court.