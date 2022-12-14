Every family in J-K to get a unique ID; political parties raise concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to create a database of all families living in the Union Territory while allotting them a unique alpha-numeric code, reported Press Trust of India.

The objective of the database or the ‘Family ID’ is to create a system for easy selection of eligible beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes.

“The aim of creating the database, which will be equivalent to Haryana’s ‘ParivarParivar Prakash Patra’ is that families or individuals do not need to apply for benefits under each individual scheme,” said PrernaPuri, commissioner secretary of the IT department.