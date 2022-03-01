Every Minute is precious for safe evacuation: Rahul Gandhi

After an Indian Student died in Ukraine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the government needs a strategic plan to evacuate stranded Indians. He also offered condolences on the demise of the student.



Gandhi tweeted, "Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious."



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family."