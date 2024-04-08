Congress vows to secure justice for Andhra Pradesh

Vowing to secure justice for Andhra Pradesh, the Congress on Monday, 8 April, claimed that the Modi government had "betrayed" the people of the state over the issue of special category status while chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had made "absolutely zero progress" on it.

The Opposition party said it has reiterated the promise of special category status for the state in its Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the promise for Special Category Status (SCS) was made during the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, by none other than Manmohan Singh himself, who committed to it on the floor of the Rajya Sabha in February 2014.

"As a state with Special Category Status, Andhra Pradesh would receive benefits such as special central assistance grants, better financing terms for externally aided projects, excise duty concessions, and tax breaks to help attract investment. After the loss of Hyderabad, these provisions could have helped lay the foundations for the state's continued prosperity - but the Modi Sarkar betrayed the people of the state for ten years," he said in a post on X.