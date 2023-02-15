Eviction drive continues for second day in Assam's Sonitpur

The drive in Burachapori is the fourth major eviction exercise in Assam within just two months. The exercise in Nagoan's Batadrava on December 19 last year has been considered one of the largest in the region as it uprooted more than 5,000 alleged encroachers. It was followed by another drive on December 26 to clear 400 bighas in Barpeta.



In Pava Reserve Forest under the Lakhimpur district, the administration had undertaken an eviction drive to clear 450 hectares of encroached land on January 10, which continued for several days, displacing around 500 "illegally settled" families. Also, a large area of forest-turned-agricultural land was also cleared.



The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led dispensation has been carrying out eviction drives in different parts of the state since it assumed power in May 2021.



Setting aside opposition criticism, Sarma had on December 21 last year told the Assembly that eviction drives to clear government and forest lands in Assam would continue as long as the BJP is in power.