Eviction drive to clear encroachment around Guwahati lake begins

"The government has decided to clear this lake from encroachment and then GMDA will implement a project to develop it into a bigger lake. We will dredge and expand it gradually," Deka said.



Though around 1,200 bighas are under encroachment, the GMDA as a first step has set a target to clear 100 metres on both sides of the lake, which is around 400 bighas.



"This project is very crucial to make Guwahati city free from water logging. For 15 lakh residents of Guwahati, around 300 families will face some inconveniences," Deka said.



The Sarma-led dispensation has been carrying out eviction drives in different parts of the state since it assumed power in May 2021. Setting aside opposition criticism, he told the assembly in December that eviction drives to clear government and forest lands in Assam would continue as long as the BJP was in power.