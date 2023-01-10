Eviction drive to clear forest land underway in Assam's Lakhimpur

They had claimed they were earlier given land ownership documents, which were rejected by the present BJP-led government.



The villagers also alleged that the demarcation pillars of Pava reserve forest have changed several times, especially since 2017, and claimed that "arbitrary marking" was being done to demarcate the boundary ahead of the eviction drive.



District Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan had said the people living in the encroached areas were notified by the forest department and local administration two years ago to vacate the area.



In July last year, 84 families submitted documents claiming land ownership but these were found to be fake upon scrutiny.



On September 7, the circle officer of Naoboicha personally approached the encroachers and asked them to leave voluntarily, he said.



The drive was supposed to be carried out in September but was deferred due to floods.



The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led dispensation has been carrying out eviction drives in different parts of the state since it assumed power in May 2021, with two such exercises undertaken last month.