Eviction drives in Assam, lathi-charge on alleged encroachers

A series of eviction drives were conducted in three Assam districts on Wednesday, leaving thousands of alleged encroachers of public land in a quandary.



The drive saw the security forces wielding a stick on alleged encroachers who threw stones at them to prevent the eviction, and some claimed that they were being removed from their homes ahead of the stipulated date.



The opposition Congress slammed the BJP-led government in Assam for the eviction drive and said many of the affected families are entitled to have land rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.