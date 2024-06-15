EVM vote count exceeds polled votes in over 140 LS seats, says report

In a startling revelation, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has unveiled significant discrepancies in almost all parliamentary constituencies (PCs).

An in-depth analysis of ECI data across 543 PCs indicates that except for a few, such as Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Attingal in Kerala, there is a mismatch between the number of EVM votes counted and those polled.

In more than 140 PCs, the number of EVM votes counted exceeded the number of EVM votes polled. The disparities range from a minor difference of two votes to a substantial gap of 3,811 votes, claimed independent journalist Poonam Agarwal.

Conversely, there are also instances where the number of EVM votes counted is fewer than the number of votes claimed to have been polled, claimed Agarwal in an article published in The Wire.