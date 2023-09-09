Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

In a major development, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on Saturday in Nandyal district by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.

The TDP chief was arrested at around 6 a.m. in the morning by the CID team headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Dhananjayudu.

As party workers assembled in protest against Naidu's arrest, heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

A notice served to the TDP chief reads: "It is to inform you that you have been arrested...U/s (under section) 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 & 37 IPC and Sec 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 of CID."