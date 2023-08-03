Ex-BJP MLA in Assam demands ban on azaan

Shiladitya Dev, a former BJP MLA in Assam who often embroils himself in controversy for his inflammatory comments, has stirred a fresh debate by demanding a ban on the recitation of azaan (Muslim call to prayer) in mosques.

"Do the members of the minority community have the right to annoy me mentally five times a day, 1,825 times per year, with their azaan? Is this religious observance acceptable in a secular society?" Dev asked.

He went on to say that he is willing to go to prison for his assertion that the azan ought to be outlawed.

The former MLA from Hojai constituency described the recitation of azan as impolite, saying: "Whenever I hear azaan one after another in the mosques, I feel that my neighbourhood has changed into Afghanistan and the Taliban is in control of our state."