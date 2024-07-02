Ex-BJP MP blames paper leak for party's defeat in Uttar Pradesh

Former BJP MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, has said that paper leak was "the most important" reason for BJP's poor show in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

Subrat Pathak lost to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj.

In a series of posts on X, Pathak, while accepting that paper leaks had become endemic in India and the education system had been ruined by corruption, highlighted efforts by BJP governments in the state and at the Centre to correct the system.

On the other hand, he slammed political parties which, according to him, "protect this corrupt education system while raising questions on the paper leak".

Pathak said besides a strong political will, the support of opposition parties was also required to combat the paper leak.