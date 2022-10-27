Ex-Chief Secy Andaman & Nicobar at the epicenter of job-for-sex racket

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was offered alcohol at Narain's residence and when she declined it she was forcibly raped and sexually assaulted by the Chief Secretary and the Labour Commissioner.



There were reports that the Call Data Records (CDR)s of the two bureaucrats and of the 20-year-old matched with the time of sexual assault as complained by her. The tower location of the woman and two senior officers matched her allegation.



It was also alleged that the hard disk of the CCTV camera at the Chief Secretary's residence was erased and the Digital Video Recorder was also removed from the residence while he was transferred from Port Blair to New Delhi.