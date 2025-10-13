Congress welcomes ex-IAS Kannan Gopinathan, who protested abrogation of Article 370

Bureaucrat-turned-activist Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from the civil services in protest against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, has joined the Congress.

A fierce critic of the Modi government, Gopinathan said his decision stemmed from the realisation that “only the Congress can take the country in the right direction” now.

“I resigned from my job in 2019 because I knew the direction in which the government was taking the country was wrong,” Gopinathan said after joining the party on 13 October, Monday.

“Under this government, anyone who questions is branded a traitor,” he added. “It took me time, but I’m happy that I’m now associated with the Congress, and I’ll fulfil every responsibility given to me with complete honesty.”